Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Last Public Sighting: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are known for their PDA-filled dates, but their last public sighting was way more lowkey according to their standards.

The couple, who wed in 2022, were last spotted together in New York City on March 30. In the photos, Jennifer, 54, somber in her facial expressions, wore a black oversized peacoat and paired the look with wide-leg, light-washed jeans. Meanwhile, the Batman actor, 51, wore a black denim jacket, a Nirvana band t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

The couple has been the subject of split rumors as fans noticed they’ve been spending increasingly more time apart, most notably Ben’s absence at the 2024 Met Gala where Jen served as co-chair of the event.