Thinking of better days. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a hater on Instagram who accused her of not taking social distancing seriously during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 23. After posting a video of happier times, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star assured her followers the clip was from her archive.

“How old are we?! Too much fun having @thejasonkennedy over for @eintheroom tonight at 8 p.m.,” the 40-year-old captioned a video of herself and Jason Kennedy getting silly on her trampoline.

“No contact [at] all … ,” one user wrote in the comments. “Bit irresponsible if not a throwback.” In response, the Poosh founder promised the hater “it’s a throwback.”

Several of Kourt’s followers came to her defense. “[eye roll emoji] Get over it. They’re quarantined at home,” one fan replied. “If you follow her, you would know that she has been home and social distancing for weeks now,” another added. “[It’s] beyond obvious that this was taped prior to coronavirus. Annoying!” a third chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has needed to defend her actions during the coronavirus pandemic. On March 16, one user asked the star what she is doing to help the current situation on an adorable video of her son Reign.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian

“Did you see what Stephen Curry and his wife are doing for kids who don’t have food at home and their only meals are at school?” the user wrote, referring to the NBA star and Ayesha Curry. “The Kardashians are worth a lot more money than they are. How are you and your family using your platform for the good of others during these times of darkness in the world?”

In response, Kourt left her follower with a single bible verse: “‘Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward’ (Matthew 6:2 ESV).”

