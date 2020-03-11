Supportive exes! Jennifer Garner “approves” of ex-husband Ben Affleck’s new relationship with costar Ana de Armas, a source exclusively tells In Touch Weekly in the new issue on newsstands now.

“He’s definitely smitten!” the insider says, adding, “He’s really fallen for her.” The two got to know each other on the set of their movie Deep Water and “their chemistry was off the charts.”

Although Ben, 47, wasn’t looking for love as he was “focusing on his work and sobriety,” the source says, “he couldn’t help but be drawn to Ana, who’s like no other woman he’s been with.”

Ben and the 31-year-old met prior to filming their upcoming movie, but another source exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 they “became very close” while working on the project. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent,” the source explained. “Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

The pair were spotted taking a trip to Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba on March 5 and looked “like friends,” an eyewitness told In Touch. Despite not showing much PDA, they did seem to be “very close.”

Luckily for Ana, she won’t have to deal with a scorned ex-wife. Jen, 47, has been very supportive of Ben throughout his sobriety journey and as they both moved on to other partners. Jen has been seeing John Miller since October 2018 and their relationship had a positive impact on the actor.

“Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” a source told Us Weekly in August. Jen’s ex has even “become a better parent” due to her new relationship.

The source continued to explain Ben “ultimately just wants to be the best father he can be and part of that is continuing a loving relationship with Jen.”

Additionally, both men seem to get along just fine. “Ben has no problem with John,” the insider revealed to the outlet, adding, “Ben totally trusts him.” Maybe these exes will plan a double date sometime soon!

