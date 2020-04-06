Taking every precaution. Ben Affleck was spotted paying a visit to his children at ex Jennifer Garner’s house on Sunday, April 5. The 47-year-old made sure to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While sporting his safety gear, the Boston native represented his hometown by wearing a Boston Red Sox hat. He added a windbreaker and blue jeans to his casual yet protective look. In hand, Ben delivered several books to Jen and their kids —Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — including a “Doors of Dublin” poster. He was seen waiting outside the residence to drop off the goods.

As Ben’s children have been in quarantine with Jen, 47, they are starting to miss seeing their dad. “Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on April 2. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

Thankfully, technology has been helpful to mend their lonesome. “The kids really miss seeing Ben when they’re apart, especially Seraphina, who’s a real daddy’s girl. They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day.” In December 2019, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Seraphina is “incredibly close to Ben,” so it makes she would be having a hard time not seeing her dad as much.

While the mother of three is social distancing with the kids, the Way Back actor is in quarantine with his girlfriend, Ana de Armas. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the duo has been spotted taking several walks for fresh air. As the couple relaxes at home, their romance has continued to flourish.

“Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together. They’re crazy about each other!” a third insider exclusively revealed to In Touch. Although social distancing is keeping Ben’s love life separate from his role as a dad, he was planning on “holding off” introducing the kids to Ana, 31, anyway. He’s “waiting until the timing is right,” a fourth source explained. “He needs to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

It looks like Ben is making the best of an unfortunate situation. Scroll below to see photos of the dad stopping by to see his kids.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.