Dad life! Ben Affleck was spotted with his son, Samuel, in Los Angeles as dating rumors with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez swirl.

The doting papa, 48, was seen wearing an edgy ensemble of black jeans, a burgundy T-shirt, a black hoodie and black and white sneakers. Ben also wore a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was seen with Samuel, who was wearing his all-blue swim gear, on Friday, May 21. Ben appeared to be dropping the 9-year-old off at swim practice.

Ben’s L.A. outing comes over one week after he returned from a getaway with J. Lo, 51. The exes, who previously dated and were engaged from 2002 to 2004, reunited after the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer split from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in April.

On April 30, In Touch confirmed Ben and Jen were “hanging out again” after the Good Will Hunting alum was spotted being dropped off at the Hustlers star’s L.A. home. On May 2, they attended the VAX LIVE concert in L.A. separately. Following the event, the pair jetted off for a week-long vacation together in Big Sky, Montana, where they spent Mother’s Day weekend.

Since then, the rumored couple has been fueling speculation of a possible rekindled romance between them. On May 18, the Bronx native shared a quote about “great love” following her reunion with Ben. On May 19, Ben’s favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, shared a sweet shout-out to the “Jenny From the Block” singer.

Despite their reunion, Ben and Jen are “going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible,” a source told Us Weekly on May 20. “There’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public. It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

The insider added, “It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure. When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

