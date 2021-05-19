Take her out to the ball game! The Boston Red Sox are showing love to Jennifer Lopez amid her rumored on-again romance with superfan Ben Affleck.

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. We will never forget you. Come back soon,” read a throwback clip shared via TikTok on Tuesday, May 18, showing the “Pa’ Ti” singer, 51, posing with their mascot, Wally the Green Monster. “Miss you, J. Lo,” the MLB squad added in their caption.

Jennifer attended the Red Sox game two years ago with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who provided commentary that evening.

A-Rod, 45, played for the New York Yankees for nearly a decade and he recently gave a shout-out to his former team when asked about Jennifer’s getaway to Montana with Ben, 48, following his split from J. Lo a few weeks prior. On May 11, the shortstop said, “Go Yankees,” which some fans perceived as shade toward Ben and his beloved Red Sox.

The Argo actor and pop star previously dated from 2002 to 2004 but have seemingly wasted no time getting back on track ever since they were first spotted together in April. Ben sang his ex’s praises that month, raving over her talent and strong work ethic in an interview with InStyle. Around that time, he was also photographed visiting Jennifer’s mansion in Los Angeles. They later attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World separately and jetted off to Big Sky for a week.

After Bennifer’s trip to a luxury ski resort, J. Lo got back to work and stunned in a dressing room photo captured by celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi for a campaign with the fashion brand Coach. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” an insider previously told In Touch amid their reunion. “I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes. Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

Ben was last romantically involved with Deep Water costar Ana de Armas. In Touch confirmed they split in January 2021 after nearly one year of dating. He was also previously married to Pearl Harbor costar Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they now coparent their three children: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.

J. Lo, for her part, was last engaged to Alex but they split in April after four years together. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014.