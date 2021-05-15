Back on daddy duty! Ben Affleck was spotted picking up his son, Samuel Affleck, from swim practice on Friday, May 14 — nearly one week after he returned from his getaway with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 48, looked clean and casual with a button-up gray and red plaid shirt, relaxed fit jeans and a pair of gray and red sneakers. Sam, 9, looked adorable in his blue swim gear.

This marks the Argo star’s first public outing since he returned to Los Angeles from his getaway to Montana with J. Lo, 51. The exes were spotted sitting side-by-side in an SUV during their getaway to a luxury ski resort over Mother’s Day weekend.

The Good Will Hunting actor and Lopez previously dated in the 00s and their former power couple status earned them the nickname of Bennifer. They started dating shortly after they first met on the set of their movie Gigli. Ben proposed in November 2002, but they called off their wedding days before they were set to say “I do” in September 2003. They split for good in January 2004.

Both the “Jenny From the Block” singer and the Justice League actor moved on romantically. Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, but they split in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later. During their relationship, the former couple welcomed three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam.

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004. They welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, but they announced their separation three years later. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2014.

The Hustlers actress was previously linked to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. The former couple started dating in 2017 and were engaged in 2019. They split and called off their engagement in April after four years together.

Shortly after the “On The Floor” singer’s breakup from A-Rod, 45, she reconnected with Ben. On April 30, In Touch confirmed the exes were “hanging out again” after the Deep Water star was spotted getting dropped off at the Bronx native’s home in Los Angeles. On May 2, they were both spotted at the VAX LIVE concert in L.A., although they attended the star-studded event separately. After the taping, the pair jetted off for a week-long vacation together in Big Sky.

As for Garner, 49, she thinks her ex and J. Lo are a “great match” and has given them her seal of approval, a source previously told In Touch. “She’s moved on [with John Miller] and Ben has moved on too! She’s glad that he met a woman who is successful in her own right and isn’t using Ben for fame.”

