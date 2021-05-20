Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are ‘Going With the Flow’ and ‘Making Plans to Meet Up’ Amid Rumors

Defining the relationship? Not so much! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly “going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible” amid their ongoing romance rumors.

“There’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public,” a source told Us Weekly in an article published on Thursday, May 20. “It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

The duo has sparked relationship speculation since April, years after their 2004 split. Over Mother’s Day weekend earlier this month, the pair were spotted on a trip to Big Sky, Montana together.

“It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure,” the same insider told Us Weekly. “When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

Bennifer’s reconciliation came weeks after the Hustlers star, 51, announced her split from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez on April 15.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former flames shared via a joint statement to Today. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Following their split, a source told In Touch exclusively that the 45-year-old athlete is “really heartbroken” about J. Lo’s possible romance with the 48-year-old Academy Award winner.

“There’s a lot of excitement for the return of Bennifer but not everyone’s rejoicing about the rekindled romance,” the insider added. “Alex may not be in the best position to judge, but he doesn’t think Jen is making a good decision. He thought the stories of Jen being back with Ben were fake news.”

Ben and Jennifer first met while starring together in the movie Gigli. They got engaged in 2002 and called off their wedding days before gearing up to walk down the aisle in September 2003. The duo split in early 2004.

Prior to news of Bennifer’s reconciliation, a separate source told In Touch in April that the Argo star “still cares” for his ex-fiancée.

“They had a red hot romance at one time and he still thinks about it,” the insider explained. “He also owns that it was his fault their engagement ended. He even made amends with Jennifer.”