Living her best life! Jennifer Lopez reflected on “great love” following her multiple reunions with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck after calling it quits with Alex Rodriguez.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 51, shared multiple quotes from George Eliot and Willa Cather for “Monday Motivation” via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 17.

“Where there is great love there are always miracles,” a quote from Cather written on an index card said.

That wasn’t the only statement about finding love. “The comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all just as they are,” the words of Eliot read.

Ben and Jen have been spotted together on a few occasions following her uncoupling from A-Rod, 45, in April. They both attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert on May 2. The Good Will Hunting actor, 48, appeared on stage for a skit while the “Jenny From the Block” singer put on a show-stopping performance. The exes then jetted off to Montana for a week-long trip in May.

An insider told In Touch the Triple Frontier actor apparently sent J. Lo messages “back in February,” which made Alex “furious.”

“Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” another source previously told In Touch. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

The former fiancés were together from 2002 to 2004 but split before walking down the aisle. However, they’ve remained amicable through the years, and Ben gushed over the “If You Had My Love” artist during an interview with InStyle in April.

“[I was] blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” the Justice League actor said about the Hustlers actress, while noting he was “humbled” by her work ethic.

He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”