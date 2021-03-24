Going to the chapel? Jennifer Garner revealed whether or not she has plans to get married again following her divorce from Ben Affleck and split from John Miller.

“I don’t know. I’m so far from it,” the 48-year-old actress told People in an article published on Wednesday, March 24. “And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part … I mean I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever,” she said. “But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”

When dishing on life in quarantine as a divorced mom amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 13 Going on 30 star said she’s “pretty sturdy” when it comes to parenting her three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — solo.

“I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself,” Jennifer explained. “I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me. I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Yes Day star welcomed her three children with ex-husband, Ben, 48, whom she married in 2005. They announced their breakup in 2015. One year after their public split, Jennifer told Vanity Fair in a 2016 interview that she planned to stay on good terms with her former flame in order to coparent their kids.

“The main thing is these kids — and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them,” the Love, Simon star said. “Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”

Jennifer and the Argo star officially finalized their divorce in October 2018.

Following their split, Jennifer moved on with businessman John. They were together for nearly two years before In Touch broke the news in August 2020 that they had called it quits. Jennifer and John “are no longer together,” a source said at the time, noting that the pair “split up before L.A. went into lockdown.”

The insider explained that the exes “remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Prior to their breakup, a separate source told In Touch that Jennifer and John had been “doing great” in March 2020. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

Although things have fizzled out for the Alias actress in the love department, she told People, “I love being home with [my kids], and I’ve been so lucky to have the flexibility to be home a lot.”