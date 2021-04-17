Back in the swing of things! Ben Affleck was on daddy duty when he was spotted taking his son, Samuel Affleck, to his swim team practice in Los Angeles on Friday, April 16.

Ben, 48, wore black pants, a black graphic tee, a black cardigan and gray sneakers for the outing while Samuel, 9, sported his swim gear. The father-son duo also wore surgical face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice League actor seems to be keeping a low profile since his split from ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas. In Touch confirmed the couple broke up in January after one year of dating. The former A-list couple met in November 2019 while on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, where they play a couple, a source previously revealed to In Touch. Their onscreen chemistry quickly blossomed into a whirlwind offscreen romance — Ben and Ana, 32, even self-quarantined together in spring 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While his relationship with the Knives Out actress progressed quickly, Ben waited until he got the “seal of approval” from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to introduce his new flame to their three children — Sam and his older sisters, 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina, an insider noted. In May 2020, Ben and his kids were spotted out on a walk with the Cuba native for the first time.

Ana spent lots of quality time with the California native and his kiddos over the course of their relationship. Unfortunately, their romance took a turn after she moved in with Ben in December. By January, they were on the rocks and their “dynamic changed,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. The insider noted that Ana’s skyrocketing career and independence played a role in the split, as well as some tension with Jen, 49, who came off “as standoffish” toward Ana.

“Jen is an overprotective mom and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don’t think she realizes it though,” a separate source revealed about the 13 Going on 30 star. “Her children are her main focus and she wants to avoid any disruption in their lives. She likes everything to be very structured.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Ben with his son, Samuel, at swim class.