Back at it! Ben Affleck returned to shooting his movie Deep Water with his costar Ana de Armas on Thursday, January 9, in New Orleans. The actor — who sported a black T-shirt with black pants and sneakers — seemed like he was in the zone as he was constantly checking his cell phone while walking along others on the set. For her part, the 31-year-old actress wore a black dress with tights and fuzzy slippers.

Clearly, the Good Will Hunting alum is doing great these days as he was spotted out and about with his oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 14, on January 5, where he looked happy and healthy. The handsome hunk — who also shares Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, with his ex Jennifer Garner — and the teenager both wore casual outfits during their daddy-daughter date. The two appeared to be having a cute conversation, and Ben even wrapped his arm around her.

In October, the dad of three apparently relapsed after he was spotted partying at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood. However, he fessed up to his mistakes the next day. “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he told cameramen outside of his ex’s home.

Afterward, the 13 Going on 30 starlet, 47, was less than thrilled with her ex, to say the least. “He promised Jen he’d stay sober, but he didn’t,” a source told In Touch exclusively. But it seems like the Hollywood A-lister got the message loud and clear as he has been focusing on his family ever since. Ben has spotted with his brood at church, soccer practice and school activities. “The kids mean the world to Ben — he wants to be with them — so he doesn’t intend to have another slip,” the insider explained. “He’s committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again.”

Despite the ups and the downs, fatherhood is Ben’s favorite role. “I hope I’m a pretty good dad,” he said during an appearance on the Today show in March. “I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we coparent in as good a way as possible.”

