What a dad! Ben Affleck is, of course, a father first above everything else. He once again proved that by embracing his youngest daughter, Seraphina, after picking her up from soccer practice.

On Saturday, December 14, the 47-year-old hugged daughter Seraphina, 10, after her sports activity out in Los Angeles. The popular actor was all smiles upon seeing his little one. The A-lister shares Seraphina with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The pair — who were married from 2005 to 2018 — also had two more kids during their relationship: daughter Violet, 14, and son Samuel, 7.

While the famous pair may not be together anymore, the duo does all it can to be successful coparents. “She’s wonderful. I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” the Oscar winner said during an interview on Today in March. “Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good,” he said, adding that he tries “very hard” to be a “pretty good dad” to his children. Ben also discussed how key fathers are.

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms,” the Justice League star continued. “That’s really the central preoccupation in my life. It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

These days, Ben and the 13 Going on 30 actress, 47, are so close that they even purchased a Christmas tree together for their children — and let’s just say that it was a tad large. “So I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer, but then it was delivered and … I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out,” Jennifer said via Instagram. “It’s a little aggressive.”

Scroll on down to see more photos of Ben showing Seraphina nothing but love!