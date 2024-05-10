Jana Duggar returned to Instagram with a rare message after taking a two-year hiatus from the social media platform.

The Counting On alum, 34, showed off purple blooming flowers in her garden on Thursday, May 9. “Spring beauty,” she captioned the snap.

Fans were shocked to see the eldest Duggar daughter back on the internet and filled the comment section with words of encouragement to ignite more content.

“So beautiful … Hopefully you will begin to share more beautiful things like this,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “I’ve missed your posts. You’re a very talented green thumb. Would love to see more of your garden! Would love some tutorials or tips you’d like to share this summer!!”

“It’s great to see you posting again,” a third quipped.

The 19 & Kids and Counting personality’s last Instagram dates back to March 2022, months after making headlines for being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor due to an incident that happened while she was babysitting.

The incident in question happened in September 2021 and while she wasn’t arrested, she did go to court, where she pleaded not guilty.

Jana broke her silence on what happened months later in a lengthy post on social media. “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed.”

She said child welfare recognized the incident as a “case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

“It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” she continued. “I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

In Touch confirmed Jana settled the charge outside of court in January 2022 and was fined $430.

Since then, Jana is still living near her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, in their Tontitown, Arkansas, compound. While in the past, she had no issues bunking with her younger sisters in the main house, she reportedly moved into a tiny home on the property.