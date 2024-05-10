Meghan Markle Gushes Over Prince Harry on Nigeria Visit

So sweet! Meghan Markle gushed over Prince Harry after her husband delivered a powerful speech about mental health during the first stop of their tour in Nigeria on Friday, May 10.

“You see why I’m married to him?” the Duchess of Sussex, 42, said during the GEANCO Foundation’s mental health summit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, according to People. “It’s so inspiring because he speaks the truth.”

Before Meghan was handed the mic, Harry, 39, spoke to the teachers and kids at the event about the “stigma” surrounding mental health.

“Too many people don’t want to talk about it because it’s invisible. It’s something in our mind that we can’t see. It’s not like a broken leg, it’s not like a broken wrist,” the Duke of Sussex said. “It’s something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health.”

Harry continued, “So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That’s the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”

In her own speech, Meghan reminded listeners that everyone had their own “story” and there was “no shame” in anyone’s story, no matter how “dark” or “hard” their days may be. She even made a rare comment about her and Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2.

“She’s much tinier than you guys, about to turn 3. A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes. She said, ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” the duchess continued. “Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

Meghan, who revealed on her now-defunct “Archetypes” podcast in October 2022 that a genealogy test confirmed her to be 43 percent Nigerian, also spoke about what an “honor” it was to visit the African country for the first time and “be here with all of you.”

“We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other,” she said. “There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever’s coming up for you.”

Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nigeria comes one day after the Duke of Sussex’s solo appearance in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games celebration at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Though Meghan was not at her husband’s side at the event, the couple reportedly had a secret reunion at Heathrow Airport in London before they flew to Nigeria together, according to Daily Mail.