This could spell trouble. Jennifer Garner is unsure about including her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in Christmas festivities with their kids following a very public slip in his sobriety journey, a source told In Touch exclusively in the newest issue, on newsstands now.

Ben, 47, and Jen, also 47, celebrated Thanksgiving together this year with their children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — but just a day later, the exes had a disagreement outside of Jen’s Los Angeles home, the insider revealed. “The conversations seem to get more and more heated,” the eyewitness claimed. “They’re usually always out smiling together, but they were shooting daggers at each other this time.”

And Christmas might be out of the question. “Jen brought up her concerns that Ben wouldn’t be able to stay sober this holiday season,” the source continued. “She was acting out of love, but it set Ben off because he’s been trying so hard after having a slip recently. He’s sober right now and felt Jen was doubting him. So they got into a heated argument.”

“It’s only natural that she doesn’t trust him,” the insider added. “She’s even told him that if he slips again, she won’t include him in the Christmas festivities this year with the kids.”

The Good Will Hunting actor had what he called a “slip” in his sobriety when he appeared drunk as he left the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on October 26. “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” the 47-year-old told cameramen outside of his ex-wife’s house the next day.

Ben attended the party with his new love interest, Katie Cherry, and a different eyewitness exclusively revealed to In Touch that he seemed “totally wasted” when they went to the Commerce casino that night. “A lot of people get drunk and gamble here but Ben was on another level,” they said.

“He promised Jen he’d stay sober, but he didn’t,” the first source told In Touch, claiming Jen wants to believe him but is wary of having him around their kids when Ben has so recently struggled with his sobriety. “The kids mean the world to Ben — he wants to be with them — so he doesn’t intend to have another slip,” the insider concluded. “He’s committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again.”