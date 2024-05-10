Prince Andrew is facing shocking new sexual harassment allegations from a woman who claims he “unzipped her dress before ripping it down.”

The incident, which took place at a costume party, left other partygoers “outraged,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The woman was absolutely paralyzed with embarrassment, but it was a different time and she let him get away with it. Now that all of the other allegations have been made, she’s rethinking that decision.”

In Touch is aware of the woman’s identity but will not disclose her name due to privacy reasons.

Women had been putting up with the duke’s bad behavior for years, even before his friendship with Epstein. Dubbed by the press as “Randy Andy,” he was “a nightmare to sit next to at dinner,” a female pal says, claiming Andrew, 64, would make “all these ghastly jokes about whether you’re wearing underpants. And you can’t tell him to get lost.”

Another society insider alleges that the duke was “obsessed with sex” and “always indulging in the crudest sexual innuendos, thinking it was manly and not realizing that most of the women he fancied were horrified.” Yet another source claimed that back in the ’90s, “the stories of his boorish behavior in mixed company [were] legend.”

Rehashing his reputation now adds another layer of stress to the already besieged royals. With Charles, 75, and Kate Middleton, 42, both undergoing cancer treatment, Andrew was left to lead the family for Easter service. “He should definitely not be representing the family in any way,” says an insider, who believes that any new accusations could force Charles to finally “make a clean break from Andrew. This could be the final straw for him.”

Prince Andrew’s scandals – including his close relationship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – have resurfaced in recent months after Netflix released the film Scoop in April. The drama dives into how the BBC journalists secured the now-infamous 2019 interview with the former senior royal in which Andrew denied ever meeting Virginia Giufre, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

“That TV appearance is what forced him to step down as a senior royal,” a source tells In Touch. “The last thing he or the royal family needs is for it to be continually revisited.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II later stripped her son of his military titles before he settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre for an estimated $16 million in 2022.