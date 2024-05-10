90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass Debuts Song 'YDKM' Aimed at Trolls

90 Day Fiancé alum Kara Rojer (née Bass) is sending a clear message to the online haters with her new song, “YDKM.”

“When I heard this beat, I was like, okay, it’s a sassy saucy kind of sexy beat,” Kara, 31, exclusively tells In Touch on Friday, May 10. “And so I need a spicy line. And then I kept thinking about my mom is a real big influence in my life, especially when I’m writing.”

The reality TV personality took inspiration from a line her mom used to say, “If people don’t pay your bills, then they should not have an opinion about what you do with your life.”

The song, released on Friday, May 10, has a sultry Latin beat and combines her mom’s words of wisdom with an inside joke with her husband, Guillermo Rojer, to create the catchy lyrics.

“Whenever I critique something about his outfit, let’s say, and he’s wearing a shoe that doesn’t match his outfit, I’m like, ‘Babe, those shoes are not in it.’ And he’ll go, ‘Who?’ And I’m like, ‘Who, what?’ And he’s like, ‘Who asked you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, nobody,’” the 90 Day Fiancé alum explains, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House. “It’s like a thing that we do. It’s like an inside joke for us. So we always just walk around being like, who asked you?”

Kara says the song is meant to be “uplifting” to combat the hate she receives online from strangers on the internet. “People, trolls just trolling you and you’re like, who asked you? Nobody? Get out of my DMs,” she explains. “Get out of my comment section. So it’s really meant to be a f–k the haters, kind of fun song.”

Kara responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram, confirming that the title “YDKM” stands for “You Don’t Know Me.”

Kara and Guillermo made their TLC debut on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in April 2022. The pair met after Kara took a trip to the Dominican Republic, where Guillermo happened to be working. After exchanging numbers, the couple shared a whirlwind romance and began living together in the Dominican Republic. Eight months later, Guillermo got on one knee, and the series documented the couple throughout their K-1 visa process.

The season 9 couple often share commentary on the latest seasons during their Pillow Talk appearances but aren’t opposed to making a full-time return on the franchise.

“I’m always down. It’s just the other variables also working together is the question,” she tells In Touch when discussing filming another season. “I think it’s just a matter of time maybe. And there’s a lot of factors that go into whether or not you go onto another season or what’s scheduling and does it fit with the network’s timing. There’s so many things that have to come together just right.”