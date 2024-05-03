Tom Cruise has been looking noticeably different lately — and sources say he’s desperate for more nip/tucks to shore up his falling face.

“Tom’s had all these surgeries and other beauty rituals that have taken a toll on his looks to the point where his face is collapsing and sagging in weird places,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“People are begging him to stop trying to look younger and telling him to accept it and age gracefully. But that’s not his style!”

The 61-year-old screen superspy’s deflated face was on full display in London during a recent shoot for Mission: Impossible 8.

“A couple of years ago, he was so puffy that people were comparing him to a chipmunk,” a source says. “But now it’s the opposite — all the extra volume is gone, so his skin is drooping and unfortunately it doesn’t just look like normal aging, it looks really unnatural!”

Sources previously claimed the Top Gun star had undergone multiple procedures — including a 2019 facelift — to preserve his boyish good looks.

“Tom may never admit it, but the truth is written all over his face,” a source adds.

“He’s convinced that with the right procedure he can turn back the clock again. He’s researching the latest rejuvenation techniques and putting a lot of hope on things like stem cells and lasers.”

“But the fear is he could wind up permanently scarred. He always seems to go overboard and ends up looking pillow-faced — he doesn’t look like himself anymore!”