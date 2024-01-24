From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to ‘Love is Blind’: See Which Hollywood Couples Got Engaged in 2024

They put a ring on it! 2024 is for the romantics and these Hollywood couples are taking their relationships to the next level by announcing their engagements.

Reality TV fans got their dose of love early on in the year as Bachelor in Paradise’s Romeo Alexander and Love Is Blind’s Marshall Glaze both found their happily ever afters after heartbreaking attempts on screen.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities got engaged in 2024.