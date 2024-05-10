Why Did Miss USA Step Down? Why Noelia Voigt Resigned

There’s been another shakeup in the pageant world. A string of controversies has plagued the Miss USA pageant recently, and Miss USA Noelia Voigt decided to resign. All of the sudden changes have caused fans to wonder why did Miss USA step down?

Why Did Miss USA Step Down?

Noelia Voigt announced her resignation as Miss USA via Instagram on May 4, 2024, seven months after she became the first Venezuelan-American woman to win the title. In the statement, Voigt said that her time as Miss USA “has been incredibly meaningful” and she was “grateful for the love and support of fans, old and new,” along with her family, friends and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava.

“Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain,” Voigt continued.

The Utah representative added more in her Instagram caption.

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being,” Voigt wrote. “Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next.”

Voigt’s mother, Jackeline Voigt, praised her daughter’s decision to step away from the organization.

“As your mother, it has been a huge relief to see my Noelia’s personality restored,” Jackeline wrote. “We are extremely proud of you for your selflessness in standing up for what is right while also prioritizing what is best for you. I observed how your personality changed and how your light faded. It broke our hearts. We are so happy today to see you being you again. Welcome home.”

The Miss USA organization along with its president, Laylah Rose, responded with their own social media post in support of Voigt’s decision.

“We respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA,” read the statement.

Miss USA’s Instagram Message ​Seemingly Spelled Out ‘I AM SILENCED’

One social media user pointed out that the first letter of the first 11 sentences spelled out “I AM SILENCED.”

Fans rushed to console Voigt in the comments, with many simply adding, “I am silenced” as their comment. Others offered support, including former Miss USA and reality TV star Shanna Moakler.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

“Noelia, all I can say is that I love you. I am so proud of the young woman that you are. I’m so honored that I was able to be a part of your journey,” Shanna wrote. “I know this decision wasn’t easy for you, but I know you know I will always support you, be there for you. You are my family and you’re someone I greatly admire. You have the kindest spirit, the most outgoing, loving soul and I am here for you always.”

Miss USA Noelia Voigt Alleged a ‘Toxic’ Environment

On May 10, 2024, ABC News reported that in Voigt’s official resignation letter, she claimed that Rose is “actively building a culture of fear and control, the antithesis of women’s empowerment, that is causing a toxic workplace that is unsafe for future titleholders and employees.”

“It is important that I make this abundantly clear: the toll that this treatment, experience, and abuse has taken on me will have long-lasting impacts on my health,” Voigt added, per ABC News. “This is unfortunately not something that will magically disappear. I know the harsh reality of that fact, and I will not continue to allow myself to feel victimized anymore.”