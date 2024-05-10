The forecast for May 12 – May 18

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Choose your words carefully as the week begins, or risk spilling a secret! You are more outgoing from the 15th on, but you’re also eager to start a project that requires seclusion. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’re preoccupied with domestic concerns, but things don’t always go smoothly. Old grievances lurk beneath the surface — and could lead to an outburst! LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

It’s a strange start to the week, but things will change. Clear the air with an estranged relative, and let everything blow over. The 12th allows you to remind yourself of what’s really important. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You don’t always see eye to eye with loved ones, so be cautious when discussing financial matters. An opportunity for fun and affection finally comes on the 13th — hold on with both hands! LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your feelings may be on edge right now, particularly when you’re with people who know you well. Talk things out calmly, because screaming matches will do nothing to help. An incident on the 14th may test your temper. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Independence is your top priority now, so you aren’t happy when someone tries to keep you on a tight leash. You’re brimming with confidence on the 16th, making it a good time to take a risk. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

It’s a week of ups and downs. Relationships need a lot of attention, especially those where you feel you’ve made compromises in the past. Your patience will be wearing thin by the end of the week. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You are eager to get yourself noticed from midweek. Just don’t go over the top; less is more. And avoid getting caught up in petty details. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s a terrific time to work toward a goal, because your powers of concentration are at their peak! Be ready for big changes. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Finish pressing tasks before your interest in them wanes. You’ll love being part of a team this week, even if it’s only for a short while. Live it up now! LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Pisces: February 19 – March 2

A close relationship needs careful handling at the start of the week, especially if someone is feeling suspicious or thinking the worst. You’re full of optimism — and you should be! Your positive energy is contagious. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something is nagging at you, and you won’t be happy until it’s taken care of. Give yourself a treat and resist the urge to make accusations until you gather and examine the facts. LUCKY NUMBER: 8