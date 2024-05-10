Fashion shade? Some fans thought the name of the dress Meghan Markle selected for her first day touring Nigeria was a way of trolling the British royal family and her in-laws.

Meghan, 42, wore designer Heidi Merrick’s “Windsor” frock, a backless maxi dress in a peach color, which just so happens to share the same name as the royal house the former Suits star stepped down from as a senior working royal in 2020.

The dress was from Heidi’s 2018 collection, the same year Meghan married into the royal family with her May 19, 2018, wedding to Prince Harry.

The couple began their three-day private tour of Nigeria on Friday, May 10, and people couldn’t help but call out the name of the dress on social media.

“Did she really choose a dress called the Windsor dress, or are you being cheeky for fun? The audacity is mind blowing, isn’t it?” one person commented on X under a fashion post that gave the details of Meghan’s dress.

“I’m convinced she is doing this on purpose at this point. Infamy is her goal – not approval. She is taking a page out of Wallis’s handbook,” another added, referring to Wallis Simpson, the late Duchess of Windsor for whom King Edward VIII abdicated the British throne in 1936 in order to marry the American divorcée.

“Done as a snub. DEFINITELY,” one X user wrote about the dress.

“Meghan Markle is desperate to have ties to Windsor name. Her strategic marriage and un-strategic moves since then have backfired. Like a dress with the name gives her the legitimacy that continues to elude her!” one critic wrote on X.

Harry, 39, and Meghan are touring the British Commonwealth nation as private citizens at the invitation of the country’s Chief of Defense Staff, although some have likened it to a royal tour.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, made it clear they were not on a visit representing the royal family in a Sunday, May 5, report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

“t’s great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defense Headquarters,” he told the outlet. “But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one. So, the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating their program. They are not representing the work of His Majesty’s Government on this visit.”

This is the first overseas “tour” for Harry and Meghan since leaving the royal family. While they were still working members, the pair went on tours of Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, South Africa and several other nations on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan have since been estranged from his father, King Charles III, brother Prince William and other members of the royal family after publicly calling them out on various private issues in a 2021 CBS interview and in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.