Family bonding! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on their way to dinner with a special guest — Emme, one of J. Lo’s children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

On August 11, the recently reunited couple was photographed on their way to a celebrity staple in West Hollywood, Craig’s. Unlike their romantic (and PDA-packed) retreat to Italy and sail around St. Tropez, this was a family outing, as Emme, 13, one of J. Lo’s twins, joined them.

On their break from house hunting, Ben, 48, drove as J. Lo, 52, sat in the passenger seat with Emme in the back seat. It’s possible the teen was in town to give the thumbs up on the perfect mansion. Bennifer recently looked at a 12-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, complete with a pool and massive indoor gym, which would have plenty of space for Emme’s brother, Maximilian and Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer looked gorgeous in her high-waisted white pants, tight tank top, gold jewelry and white leather bag for their night out. Ben opted for a simple sweater and slacks. Emme rocked a grunge look — a very in fashion choice for Gen Z — with an oversized flannel shirt and paint-stained cut-off jeans. Her look was complete with white high-top Converse sneakers.

As for their choice of restaurant, Craig’s is known to be packed with celebrities and those who want to spot celebrities. The Italian/American restaurant, which has a nice selection of vegan options and Yelp reviews packed with who saw who, is a casual spot for dining with family. With the inclusion of Emme, it may be a clear sign that Bennifer 2.0 is fully a go — even if Ben and Jen haven’t “officially” announced they’re a couple.

The Grammy award winner and Oscar winner were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. In 2003, the couple postponed their wedding “due to the excessive media attention,” and in January 2004, they announced their split. In June 2004, Jennifer and Marc, 52, married, but the couple announced their separation in July 2011

J. Lo’s most recent relationship was with Alex Rodriguez, who she began dating in 2017. However, after J. Lo and A-Rod, 46, called off their engagement in April 2021, Ben and Jen seemingly rekindled their romance. Though they are Instagram official, after all.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Ben, Jen and Emme’s outing!