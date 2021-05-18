Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have parted ways in 2015. However, the former married couple still know how to coparent their three kids — daughters Violet, Seraphina, and son Samuel. The ex-pair have amicably put their differences aside for the sake of their kiddies and are the model of how a divorced couple should be. While fans of the Elektra star and the Argo director know all about their relationship, they probably don’t know much about the lives of their kids. Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 49, tied the knot back in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Despite parting ways, the two still have much love for each other. The Oscar winner gushed over his ex earlier this month for Mother’s Day. “So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world,” he wrote along with throwback photos of Jennifer with their children. “Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

Keep reading to learn more about Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel!

Violet

Violet is the oldest daughter of the bunch, born in December 2005. The 15-year-old is a dead ringer for her famous momma and has even shown several personality traits similar to theAliasstar.Violet “not only [looks] identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking. Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,”an insider once told In Touch Weekly. She also“likes to explore and play” with beauty products.

The source also shared how much a great big sis Violet is to her younger brother and sister. “Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for [them],” the insider said. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

Jen even gushed to People in March 2019 about her eldest’s intellect. “She’s really smart about, ‘OK, now I’m leaving the house, now I need to check with my mom because chances are, she’s gonna make me take this lip off,’” Jen said. “Which I do. So that’s kind of where we are with it.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Seraphina

Seraphina arrived to the Affleck-Garner clan in 2009. The 12-year-old loves to get manicures and pedicures with her mom after school, take rides to the grocery store and enjoy walks around the neighborhood.

She’s also very close with her younger brother, Samuel.The twosome hold a “unique bond” and “spend hours playing together,” an insider exclusively toldIn Touch. “They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

Seraphina also has a bit of a wild side. “Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing. She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben,” another insider told In Touch. “Christmas is her favorite time of year — she can’t wait for Santa to deliver her gifts.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Samuel

The 9-year-old is the youngest and only son in the family. “Samuel used to be quietest, but he’s beginning to come out of his shell,” a source revealed.“He looks up to his older sisters.” Samuel also loves to be seen with Ben taking walks around town after school. Samuel is a sporty boy and even scored a place on his swim team.