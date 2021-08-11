Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still on the lookout for their perfect home — and that includes eyeing a Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $85 million.

Not long after rekindling their romance, J. Lo, 52, and Ben, 48, were spotted house hunting around the Los Angeles area, including visiting a $65 million mansion on Billionaire’s Row. But it looks like Bennifer has upped their budget.

The couple was spotted driving around L.A. on Tuesday, according to TMZ, including around Beverly Hills, a city that is home to many Hollywood stars.

One home that caught their eye comes with the whopping price tag of $85 million. Despite being listed as a “single family home,” the two-story mansion in the coveted 90210 zip code has 12 bedrooms and 24 full bathrooms.

The main house is 38,000 square feet and boasts plenty of amenities. According to the listing, the house has a “one-of-a-kind” indoor sports complex, complete with a basketball court, pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, and a sports lounge and bar. Along with the main house, the estate features a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two bedroom guardhouse.

Outside of the home is the “biggest zero edge pool” in Beverly Hills and enough parking for 80 vehicles; the garage accommodates 10 vehicles.

The private estate is just minutes from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, where stars often hold interviews with the press and where guests can stay should the 12 bedrooms not be sufficient. The mansion is also located 20 minutes from a private airport, which means the singer and actor can continue their globe-trotting romance.

Currently, the Argo director lives in Pacific Palisades, while the “Jenny from the Block” singer lives in Bel-Air. In June, a source told In Touch that J. Lo was house-hunting to be closer to Ben, but it seems the lovebirds are now looking for a place to move in together. Just a month later, Us Weekly reported that the couple “[plans] on moving in together very soon.”

Jennifer and Ben were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, after meeting while filming their movie Gigli. Just days before their September 2003 wedding, the couple decided to postpone the date “due to the excessive media attention.” In January 2004, the couple announced their split.

Soon after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April 2021, the singer reconnected with the Oscar winner 17 years after their breakup. Bennifer made their romance Instagram official in July.