Chemistry on-and-off screen! Deep Water costars Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck fueled engagement rumors after packing on major PDA in newly released photos.

The performers reunited on the New Orleans-based set of their highly anticipated thriller on Thursday, November 19, in snaps obtained by Daily Mail.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the twinkling diamond ring on her left hand, which is likely just a prop for the duo portraying a married couple in the film. The Cuban-born actress previously wore a similar-looking sparkler on set.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ana, 32, and Ben, 48, couldn’t keep their eyes, hands or lips off each other while taking a break amid their re-shoots. There’s been a lot of buzz about the new movie, which is about a twisted and strained relationship.

“A well-to-do husband allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers,” the synopsis reads on IMDB, with a release date set for August 13, 2021.

It’s been almost three months since they were last spotted together in public. Ben and Ana appear to be getting closer after they fell for each other while filming.

The father of three “can really see a future” with Ana, a source previously told In Touch exclusively. “They’ve been spending all their free time together … Being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

Courtesy of Ana de Armas/Instagram

While she was already a fan of Ben’s work before they got involved, the Knives Out actress “had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten,” another source said about how it took Ana by surprise.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood heartthrob revealed what he was looking for in a partner during an interview on Good Morning America. “I have a career that I really like and I’m proud of. I would love to have — a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” Ben revealed.

“Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids [with Jennifer Garner] three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him,” the star declared. “I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

He’s manifesting his future and heading in the right direction!