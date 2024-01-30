90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Sanders a.k.a. Nikki Exotika has dropped over $1 million on plastic surgery procedures and has the followers to match — but fans are curious how the TLC personality makes money to afford her very expensive lifestyle.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nikki Exotika’s Net Worth?

Nikki is worth between $1 and $3.9 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nikki Exotika Make Money?

Nicole is a music recording artist, who performs under the alias of “Nikki Exotika.”

“As a music artist, I created Nikki Exotika as an alter ego,” she explained during her October 2023 debut on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. “I wanted to have another persona and then come home and be normal again and be Nicole.”

Her dreams of becoming a pop star started at an early age and would perform the hits of her favorite performers, which included Madonna, RuPaul and Janet Jackson, according to her official website.

“While in school, she was in the marching band, choir and after-school theatre club,” her biography reads. “Nikki grew up by the Jersey Shore but she moved around a lot, so it was hard for her to keep friends, every time she changed schools she was bullied all over again for being different and unique.”

The future reality TV star moved to New York after graduating high school and crossed paths with Paris is Burning’s Octavia St. Laurent, later asking if she would be her “gay (trans) mother.”

“Octavia accepted and taught her everything she knows, how to paint her face, walk, talk, throw shade, fashion, but most of all inspired Nikki to be a singer as Octavia was a beautiful Songstress herself,” the bio concluded. “Within two years time, Nikki already had her GRS surgery in Montreal Canada. Once she was complete in her new body, she felt comfortable to begin her NEW life.”

Apart from her music career, Nicole went to beauty school in 2001 and got her license in cosmetology. She has also had her hand in acting, participating in a docu-movie called Trantasia that got national exposure in 2006.

Does Nikki Get Paid For ‘90 Day Fiance’ Appearances?

Nikki earns a paycheck for her appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The New Jersey native made her debut during season 10 and while her exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, cast members earn $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.