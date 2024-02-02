They do! 90 Day Fiancé star Rishi Singh married his fiancée, Maria Ramirez, in a three-day wedding event starting on Friday, February 2, one week after the pair went public with their romance.

Rishi shared a series of photos to his Instagram Stories, showing the proposal, their wedding and reception. Maria had several different outfit changes, wearing a series of gorgeous Indian sarees.

On January 22, Rishi shared a photo with fans of the couple cuddled up while gushing about their love. He included an Elvis Presley lyric in the caption, writing, “Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” Rishi continued about Maria, “Love you can’t hide…love is beyond the imagination. Unconventional love … unimaginable love … Love for forever.”

Scroll down to see photos from Rishi and Maria’s wedding.