90 Day Fiancé’s Analí Vallejos has finally made it to America to be with her boyfriend, Clayton Clark — but she was in for a surprise once she arrived at the small Arkansas apartment.

Not only does his mom live in the closet but Clayton also has a guinea pig, two dogs and not a lot of furniture.

“The first thing I notice in this apartment is that there are things everywhere and it’s very overwhelming,” the Peruvian native told producers upon her arrival during the November 12 episode. Despite Anali being OK with starting their lives in Clayton’s small apartment, it’s clear it’s not going to be permanent. “I think all couples start from zero and I know later on, we’ll have something bigger,” she continued. “So I can’t demand more from him … for now.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé star Clayton’s apartment, including the small closet where his mom lives.