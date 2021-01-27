Living his best life! Ant Anstead seemingly responded to estranged wife Christina Anstead‘s Instagram name change following their split.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

“Today we kissed the clouds and met a wolf,” the Wheeler Dealers host captioned a slew of smiley photos and videos on the social media platform. The post came around the same time the Christina on the Coast star swapped her handle to be her maiden moniker, Christina Haack.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

The blonde babe shocked fans when she announced their breakup in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant went quiet following her announcement but posted on his own account on September 26 — hinting it was Christina’s choice. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he said. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The couple share son Hudson, 16 months, together while she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14.

“She wants to protect the kids,” a source exclusively told In Touch following their uncoupling. “They’re her main priority right now. She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus.” The insider added that a “highly publicized split” would be Christina’s “worst nightmare.”

Though they appear to be coparenting well, their uncoupling hasn’t been without a little shade. Not only did Christina recently buy a yacht and name it Aftermath but she also deleted all of their wedding photos on her Instagram.

As for Ant, he’s been open about being in a “breakup recovery” program. “I am now on day 30 of this, and I have to say, it’s been a lifeline for me,” the reality TV dad wrote via his Instagram Story in October. “If anyone else out there needs this, DO IT,” he added in all caps.

Still, Christina revealed via Instagram that she’s thankful for where life has taken her. “Even after babies, divorces and engagements the show continues … ” she wrote about cohosting Flip or Flop with Tarek. “I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride. It’s been a lot of things (including bug-infested and rancid smells), but it’s never been boring.”