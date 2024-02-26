As Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon‘s relationship is heating up, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has one warning for Brad’s girlfriend: stay away from their kids.

“Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, revealing that Angie, 48, does not allow her children to spend time with Ines, 31. “There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina.”

On February 15, People reported that Ines had moved in with Brad, 60, after nearly two years of dating. However, eyewitnesses exclusively tell In Touch that the jewelry designer always leaves Brad’s Los Feliz, California, home about 20 minutes before his children arrive to spend time with their dad – ensuring that the kids don’t cross paths with dad’s live-in girlfriend.

The former Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars exes share six kids – Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

When Brad and Angelina started dating in 2005, she had already adopted Maddox. The couple then adopted Zahara, welcomed Shiloh in 2006, went on to adopt Pax and rounded out their family with the birth of the twins in 2008. After nearly 10 years together, Angelina and Brad finally got married in 2014, only for Angelina to file for divorce in September 2016. Their bitter divorce and custody battle ensued, but as Maddox, Pax and Zahara are of age now, their legal battle continues over their minor children.

In December 2016, Angelina received full custody of their minor children, while Brad was granted visitation rights. The actor’s relationships with his children became highly contentious in the years that followed, with Maddox speaking out at his parents’ custody hearing in March 2021 and Pax reportedly slamming his dad the year prior.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” Pax reportedly wrote in a resurfaced Instagram Story from 2020, which was shared by The Daily Mail in November 2023. “You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Pax was not alone in shading his dad. Sister Zahara notably dropped the last name Pitt when caught on video officially joining sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said in the November 2023 video, seemingly indicating that there was distance between her and the Fight Club actor. Brad has reportedly tried to do right by his children, and Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne appear to have a more friendly relationship with him as compared to their siblings.

As for Brad and Ines, they were first spotted together in November 2022 and have continued to share low key moments together in public. Of his approach to his relationship with the jewelry designer, a separate insider told In Touch earlier this month that Brad’s split from Angelina made him “cynical,” and he “values his privacy” more than ever.

