Secrets are for keeping. Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have been more public with their romance of late, dropping by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 8, but a source exclusively reveals to In Touch that Brad keeps a tight rein on his image. The source says the Babylon actor became “cynical” after his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie made him headline fodder and has insisted that the 32-year-old jewelry designer, who he’s been dating for over a year, sign a nondisclosure agreement. (Brad’s rep denies In Touch’s story.)

“It’s not that he doesn’t trust Ines,” the source says of the 60-year-old. “It’s just that he values his privacy. People of Brad’s status don’t want their texts or anything personal shared with the universe.” But Ines, who divorced actor Paul Wesley in 2022, knows the ropes. “Brad wants transparency and honesty,” the source tells In Touch. “Ines would have been surprised if he didn’t ask her to sign one.”