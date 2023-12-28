Angelina Jolie was photographed out with her kids Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at Atelier Jolie in New York City on Wednesday, December 27. It was the first time Pax was photographed in public since his alleged 2020 Instagram post slamming dad, Brad Pitt, was leaked in November.

For the outing, Pax, 20, wore a flannel shirt over a white t-shirt and rocked a beanie on his head. Angelina, 48, donned a black outfit and sunglasses as she herded her children out of the store. The family has not publicly commented on the recent apparent leak of Pax’s private Instagram account.

The screenshots from what appeared to be Pax’s private social media page revealed what he seemingly wrote about Brad, 60, on Father’s Day in 2020. A friend of Pax’s told DailyMail that the private Instagram account did belong to Pax and said that it’s mostly used “for friends from school.”

In the alleged post, Pax called the actor a “world class a–hole” and said that he was a “terrible and despicable person.” He allegedly added, You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” Pax’s rant continued. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Getty

Brad has not been photographed in public with any of his kids since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. The estranged couple has been in a custody battle over their kids since the split. They still have three minor children – Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 – in addition to their adult kids Pax, Zahara, 18, and Maddox, 22.

Meanwhile, Angelina is often seen out and about with the kids and, as In Touch reported in November, the Babylon star thinks that she was aware of what Pax seemingly posted about him in 2020. “Brad suspects Pax would not have posted that without Angie’s knowledge and consent,” an insider told In Touch. “It seems she’s trying to turn the kids against him – and has been successful in the case of the older kids.”

The A-list stars are also in a legal battle over their Château Miraval winery in France, which they purchased in 2008.

Brad and Angelina started dating after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005. They tied the knot in August 2014 but split just over two years later. In 2019, a judge declared that the stars were “legally single” amid their divorce proceedings. Brad has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022.