Brad Pitt may have taken his relationship with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, to the next level.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor, 60, and jewelry designer, 34, have reportedly moved in together after more than one year of dating, according to ​a report.

The big move forward in the couple’s relationship is “pretty recent,” one source familiar with Ines told People in a story published on Thursday, February 15, with the executive still keeping her own place for the time being. However, the same source noted that the couple are “going very strong” and that she is “happier than ever” with Brad.

Brad and Ines have been romantically linked since November 13, 2022, after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. That night, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor introduced Ines to his celebrity friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time.

Ines’ night out with the Academy Award winner came only two months after she announced her split from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. In February 2023, Paul, 41, filed for divorce from Ines after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

Rumors continued to swirl that Brad and Ines were an item after Ines was seen with the actor on his 59th birthday in December 2022. However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until early 2023, when photos of the couple sunbathing together on a New Year’s trip to Cabo were obtained by Page Six.

The duo proved their relationship was still going strong in February 2023, after Brad reportedly sent a bouquet of pink peonies to his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, per the Daily Mail. Less than two weeks later, on February 24, the two were spotted enjoying dinner together in Paris.

The couple took another romantic trip to the City of Light in December of that year ahead of his 60th birthday. A source told People that month they had been “extremely excited and giddy together” on their winter getaway.

Brad has a long and star-studded romantic history, including previous marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Just before he began seeing Ines, the Babylon actor was rumored to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski.

However, an insider told People in November 2023 that Ines was Brad’s “first proper relationship” since his split from Angelina, 48, in September 2016.

“He introduces [Ines] as his girlfriend,” the source continued at the time, adding the Moneyball star “is doing great with” her. The insider concluded by saying Brad was “in a good place” and that his increasingly-serious romance “makes him very happy.”