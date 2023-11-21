Ex-spouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. In the past, the actor has spoken fondly about being a father. However, the former couple’s years-long divorce and custody battle, which ultimately ended with Angelina getting sole custody of their minor kids and Brad getting visitation rights, has seemingly led to some bad blood among the Jolie-Pitt brood. What do Brad’s relationships with each of his kids look like today?

Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Brad and Angelina’s oldest child, son Maddox, was born in Cambodia in 2001 and adopted by Angelina in 2002. While the former child actor has remained quiet regarding his relationship with his father, he did testify against Brad during his parents’ custody battle in March 2021. A source told Us Weekly at the time that it “wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.”

“He doesn’t completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now,” the insider continued, referring to the Fight Club star’s lengthy battle with alcohol addiction.

In August 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Brad was “super upset” that he was estranged from Maddox.

“He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” the insider said at the time.

The source added that the duo “had such a special connection” when Maddox was younger, noting that they “not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually.” However, that has since drastically changed.

“Brad really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” the source concluded.

Pax Jolie-Pitt

The former spouses’ second son, Pax, was born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Angelina in 2007, with Brad formally adopting him the following year. In November 2023, a 2020 social media post seemingly made by Pax went viral, as it contained a scathing opinion on Brad.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” Pax seemingly wrote in the resurfaced Instagram Story, which was shared as screenshots by The Daily Mail.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” the post continued. “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Brad and Angelina’s eldest daughter, Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia in 2005 and adopted by Angelina that same year, has also remained tight-lipped about her relationship with her father. However, fans believed that she may have subtly snubbed Brad by dropping “Pitt” from her name when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in November 2023.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said during the initiation ceremony, which was captured in a video shared by Essence.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Brad and Angelina’s daughter Shiloh, who was born in 2006, has reportedly had a complicated and ever-changing relationship with her father. In February 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that she had “forgiven” Brad “for not being there and for the trouble he’s caused.”

“She knows Brad’s sober now and doing his best,” the insider said, adding that Shiloh wanted her mom to “move on and be happy.”

At the time, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars’ divorce was not yet finalized, but the source said Shiloh was “begging” her mom to have it done and put behind her.

Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

As for the twins, who were born in 2008, a source exclusively told In Touch in October 2023 that Brad was “on good terms” with Knox and Vivienne. The insider said the actor sees the teens, along with Shiloh, on a regular basis, and also speaks to Pax and Zahara.

“He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more,” the source said.