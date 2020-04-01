While the coronavirus pandemic cut Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s freshman year at the Yonsei University in South Korea short, mom Angelina Jolie said the 18-year-old will be returning to Asia “as soon as things settle.”

“I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school,” the 44-year-old told DongA Daily, South Korea’s leading media outlet on Wednesday, April 1. “He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies.”

Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

Although her eldest son has returned to the United States following the outbreak, she is thankful to have him home to learn from his experience. “We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.”

Inevitably, Maddox is “bummed” he had to return to California earlier than anticipated, a source exclusively told In Touch on March 26. The celebrity teen “loves studying abroad” and “would have stayed if it wasn’t for his parents,” the insider said. While he was reluctant to leave, it’s understandable why his parents would want him home during this time.

“It was such an ordeal getting [him home] from South Korea,” the source continued. “I heard he was quarantined and tested and then approved to travel, but he admitted that it would have been easier for him to just stay there. Of course, Angie and Brad [Pitt] wanted him home. They wanted him safe.”

Since returning home, Maddox is “continuing his studies” similarly to his younger siblings. All of the Jolie-Pitt kids are homeschooled with tutors readily available. While they essentially haven’t changed their schooling routine since being in self-quarantine they are enjoying their time together.

“[Angelina] wants all her children to fly around the world, explore and live life, but she’s really taking advantage of this forced lockdown,” the insider said. “Family time is her favorite thing in the world. … It’s just great having everyone back under one roof. They’re all really glad he’s back home.”