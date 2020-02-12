A work in progress. Brad Pitt is “slowly” repairing his strained relationship with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt after the two “spent quality one-on-one time together,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. The 56-year-old actor noticeably didn’t make an appearance at the 2020 BAFTAs in London on February 2 so he could make amends with the 18-year-old.

“Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs,” the source explains. “But at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him. And he’s glad he did.”

After an alleged altercation occurred between Maddox and Brad on a flight in 2016 — just before Angelina Jolie and Brad split after 11 years together — things have been frosty between them. But when Maddox spoke out about their relationship in 2019, it was obvious that he still wasn’t feeling charitable toward his famous father.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch back in September 2019, Maddox was asked whether or not he thought his 56-year-old dad would visit him soon on campus at the Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea. Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening.”

And it’s been clear for a while that there’s been a rift between the father and son. When he was asked specifically about their relationship, Maddox replied in that same interview, “Whatever happens, happens.”

But it sounds like things are looking up. “In the end, Maddox finally forgave his dad,” the insider says.

To her credit, Maddox’s mom did what she could to try to repair the bond between her ex and their child when things got bad. “Brad has talked to Angelina about visiting Maddox in Seoul. Angelina has been trying to heal the rift between father and son,” an insider told Us Weekly back in October 2019. At the time, that insider explained, “Maddox hasn’t been receptive,” but Brad was “upbeat” about the chances that his son would eventually reach out.

Maybe all Maddox and Brad needed was some time to deal with the situation on their own terms.

