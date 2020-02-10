A big fan? Brad Pitt kept coy when asked about his son Maddox‘s review of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, following his big win at the 92nd Academy Awards. After the actor acknowledged his six children in his acceptance speech, a reporter mentioned how Quentin Tarantino previously said Brad’s son Maddox “delivered one of the best film reviews he’s ever heard.”

When asked about the 18-year-old’s review, Brad, 56, stammered and clearly didn’t want to share too much information. “I keep that … that’s like um … I just keep that indoors,” he said, before revealing that he doesn’t “know” how he will be celebrating with the kids after taking home the prize for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Back in December 2019, the film director discussed how Maddox went with his famous father to a screening of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly that he hosted while filming Inglourious Basterds.

“So [Pitt] walks in with Maddox, and they sit in the back and Maddox really loved it and [Pitt] was really proud of him,” Quentin said during an interview with the podcast “ReelBlend.”

“His mom [Angelina Jolie] is waiting for them, and they come walking through the door and Angie goes, ‘So, Maddox, did you like the movie?'” The storywriter said that Maddox had a glowing review for the film and particularly liked “the ugly guy!”

Quentin thought his response was everything and said, “That’s a great review for the movie!”

So, how does Brad feel about his kids pursuing a career in the movie business? “I want them to follow their bliss,” he revealed at the 2020 Oscars. “You know, follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in. And then I think it’s about guiding as you can. But that they get to try everything on and find out where their passion lies,” he added. “So, sure. Why not?”

Maddox is now living in South Korea and enjoying his first year of college. However, back in September 2019, he spoke out about his distant relationship with his dad. Maddox told In Touch, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Looking ahead, the Fight Club actor is optimistic about them being able to rebuild their bond. “He feels he has a different relationship with all his kids,” an insider previously told In Touch exclusively. “Of course, Maddox still has some issues with him, but from what I’ve heard their relationship is a work in progress and Brad is very hopeful.”