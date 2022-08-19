She was a mama before a meemaw! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has made a name for herself throughout the TLC franchise and fans have met her family ever since she appeared on season two of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Her daughters have had differing opinions when it comes to her relationship with husband Michael Ilesanmi, but support their mom, nonetheless. Keep reading to learn more about Angela’s kids!

How Many Kids Does Angela Deem Have?

The reality personality has two daughters, Skyla Deem and Scottie Deem, who have both made appearances on 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Skyla is the eldest daughter of the pair, and both daughters have three children each.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Did Angela Deem’s Daughter Scottie Go to Prison?

Angela’s youngest daughter was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child molestation in September 2018, In Touch confirmed at the time. She spent 15 months behind bars for statutory rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and 11 counts of child molestation.

Scottie was released from prison on May 6, 2020, and will serve the rest of her sentence on probation.

What Do Angela Deem’s Kids Think of Michael Ilesanmi?

Although Skyla is her mother’s biggest support system, she didn’t think her relationship with Michael was a smart move. When Angela and Michael were searching for alternative ways to conceive a baby during the 90 Day spinoff, the caretaker asked Skyla if she would be their surrogate and egg donor. However, she wasn’t too keen on either of those options, seemingly because she had major concerns about her mother’s long-distance and tumultuous relationship with the Nigeria native.

“Michael, you cannot have an egg of mine,” Skyla told Michael over video chat on the show. “And you shouldn’t be trying to get Mama to do this anyways if you cared about her health. That’s a dangerous procedure.”

After Michael was denied a K-1 visa in the United States, the two had to wed in Nigeria while Angela needed a witness from her country. Unsurprisingly, she asked Skyla to be her witness, which she declined. “I thought about it and after consideration, I’m not gonna be able to go. I don’t 100 percent sure this is what you should be doing,” she told her mom during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?