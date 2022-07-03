Feeling good! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is feeling like a new person after unveiling a major transformation. The TLC alum has lost more than 106 pounds as a result of weight loss surgery and she’s celebrating the personal win by twerking in a tiny bikini.

“Having a blast,” the Pillow Talk star, 55, shared via Instagram on Friday, July 2, alongside a video of her dancing seductively in a gold and blue deep v-cut swimsuit to V.I.C.’s “Wobble.” The healthcare worker was in good spirits as she prepared for a beach day with friends.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Both fans and 90 Day Fiancé alums were quick to hype the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native up in the comment section. “Go Angela go,” season 5 star Annie Toborowsky wrote. Meanwhile, Before the 90 Days alum Cortney Reardanz cheered her on and penned, “Turn up.”

Despite her husband, Michael Illesanmi, not approving of her going under the knife, Angela confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2021 that she underwent five surgeries in one day — which included gastric sleeve surgery, breast reduction and liposuction — in order to achieve her new slimmed down figure.

Apart from weight loss surgery, the reality TV personality also documented herself undergoing expensive dental procedures on 90 Day Diaries.

The April 2022 episode showcased Angela as she traveled to Beverly Hills to take care of what she called one of her “main insecurities.” Her dental transformation was set to come with a hefty price tag, as the combination of dental implants and major bone augmentation costs could total over $25,000.

Angela made the announcement she would be undergoing weight loss surgery during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all in October and her partner was less than supportive. The Nigerian native felt his wife did not need the surgery to lose weight and the money should instead be used in-vitro fertilization so they could have a child together.

The pair’s recent social media activity hints the couple’s relationship might be on the rocks. While Michael deleted his Instagram profile, Angela regularly posts on social media but has not shared a photo or video of her hubby since November 2021.

In February 2022, Michael was spotted with fellow 90 Day Fiancé and Nigerian native, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar. Angela was clearly upset the pair were friendly after previously exchanging jabs with SojaBoy.

The Happily Ever After? alum shared a screenshot of the two on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Birds of a feather flock together,” while adding a laughing emoji over Michael’s face.