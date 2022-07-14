Bringing the drama everywhere she goes! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem seemingly got into a fight with a flight attendant while aboard a plane and part of the argument was captured on video.

“You are not gonna talk to me like this cause you’re not the law enforcement. Get [who] you need to get, cause you’re starting some s–t,” Angela, 55, can be seen yelling over a flight attendant in front of her. The Georgia native had her back to the camera, but her blonde hair, thin frame and voice were easily recognizable by fans.

She then turned around and responded to someone off-camera, “Thank you sir. Have you seen my [bag] anywhere?”

A rep for Angela did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

It’s unclear where Angela was traveling to or from, but she recently spent time in New York for the Fourth of July weekend. On July 1, she made headlines for twerking in a bikini while showing off her impressive 100-pound weight loss after undergoing gastric surgery in August 2020.

The clip of Angela’s altercation was shared via Reddit on Tuesday, July 13 — just one day before it was announced that she would be returning to the TLC franchise on season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In the sneak peek for the upcoming season, there seems to be trouble in paradise for Angela and her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

“I’ve gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years, but at this point, I gotta do what I gotta for me,” she said in the sneak peek shared by Entertainment Weekly. In another scene, Angela was seen video chatting with a handsome older man. “Hey angel,” the dark-haired hunk said.

Angela replied, “What do you think about me coming to Canada?”

Angela and Michael, 34, made their 90 Day Fiancé debut on season of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. They continued to share their journey on season 3, then season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5 and 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After Michael’s K-1 visa was denied, the couple decided it would be best for them to get married in Nigeria so that Angela could then apply for the CR-1 visa for him, which allows the spouse of a United States citizen to legally enter the country. They tied the knot in January 2020 and Angela started the paperwork for the spousal visa several months later, but they have experienced longer than usual delays in the process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems like fans will have to tune in to the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to find out if Michael will finally get to move to the U.S. to be with Angela!