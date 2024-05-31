90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla Deem did not mince her words for her mother’s husband Michael Ilesanmi‘s “shady” ways.

In a teaser for the Sunday, June 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by Access Hollywood, Angela spoke with her daughter about her concerns about Michael’s recent visa interview.

“I’m thinking he’s denied but really, they’re investigating the K-1 denial,” the Georgia native, 58, explained to Skyla over the phone. “He said it’s going to take two weeks to get the answer, right when I said I can’t stay two weeks, he told me to go home and he’ll stay there.”

Skyla claimed Michael wasn’t trying to leave with Angela and said his actions seemed “shady” to her.

“It’s always something,” Skyla continued. “I think he’s been a scammer all this time. To be honest, mama, if he’s using you to come over here without you, you really need to figure out what’s going on.”

Angela and Michael, 35, are currently documenting their road to a visa on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Despite the bumps in their immigration journey, Angela revealed Michael arrived in the United States on December 23, 2023. However, their happiness was shortlived as Angela reported her husband missing in February, merely two months after his arrival.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told her Instagram followers on February 26, noting that he’d been unaccounted for for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

Angela accused Michael of “playing her” to gain entry to the United States and hinted at her plans to divorce the Nigeria native.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” she continued. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”

The same day as Angela’s social media announcement, Michael was located after he contacted police through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has remained silent about his disappearance and reappeared on social media in May after taking a two-month hiatus. He returned to the platform with a clear message to fans by sharing a selfie without his wedding ring. Angela and Michael have not seemingly reconciled since the drama.

Angela took to Instagram on May 27 to seemingly share proof of Michael’s visa fraud. The TLC personality uploaded a screenshot taken from Michael’s TikTok, where he allegedly liked a comment that said “We did it broda.”

“SORRY HE TOOK IT DOWN BUT TO LATE,” Angela captioned the snap. “#HIMELANDSECURITY HOMELAND SECURITY”