A win for MeeMaw. 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem’s daughter Skyla Deem won a legitimation case against her ex Barry Gene Burch over Angela’s grandchildren, their attorney, C. Lewis Tippett, exclusively tells In Touch.

Skyla and Barry, who is currently incarcerated, share five children together, who fans have seen on the hit TLC show. According to Georgia law, legitimation is the only legal action a father of a child born out of wedlock in the State of Georgia may take to establish legal rights to his child. However, a father may gain legitimation over his children if he were to marry the mother of their shared child.

Since Barry is currently incarcerated, he was not physically present at the hearing on August 8, according to a court document obtained by In Touch. However, his counsel was present on his behalf. Skyla then made an oral motion to dismiss the case for lack of prosecution, resulting in a win after the Georgia judge granted the dismissal “without prejudice.”

Angela took to Instagram to reveal that she won a legal battle via Instagram on August 8, however, her followers quickly assumed that the then-unknown legal troubles had something to do with her long-distance husband, Michael Ilesanami.

In the photo, Angela, Skyla and the attorney flashed wide smiles to the camera with the song “All I Do Is Win” playing in the background. “THANK YOU @LEW TIPPETT ON FB #CROWNAKINGTODAY#KINGOFLAW best ATTORNEY IN SOUTH GA GOD IS GOOD,” Angela’s caption read, leading fans to quickly flooded the comment section of the post.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

“I think I missed something, what case did you win? Love you Angela, you’re a queen!!” an online user wrote. “Oh no. Did you divorce Michael? Another fan commented, while a third person wrote, “You’re the bomb Angela I love you congratulations to whatever you won.”

The TV personality’s lawyer explains that the case actually involved Skyla and Angela’s three grandchildren.

“I was not aware of the Instagram post that you referenced, but given the date and photo, my presumption is that Mrs. Deem is referencing the legitimation case involving her grandchildren,” Tippett tells In Touch. “I was able to gain a dismissal of this case and the father will not be able to legitimate the children.”

“Once the judge approves the legitimation, then the issues of child support, custody, and visitation come next,” he adds. “In this case, the matter was dismissed before the judge approved legitimation, so the other issues were not reached.”