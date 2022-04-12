90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is upgrading her life in more ways than one. The Hazlehurst, Georgia native recently unveiled plans for a total makeover on her teeth following her plastic surgery and weight loss surgery journey.

The Monday, April 11 episode of 90 Day Diaries showcased the TLC personality traveling to a dental office in Beverly Hills to take care of what she called one of her “main insecurities.” After raising her confidence by losing a “life-changing” 106 pounds, Angela decided she wanted the smile to match.



“When I was 18, I had an accident where two of my teeth got knocked out. And as the years progressed, I took to smoking,” the 55-year-old explained of her dental history. “You know, menopause coming on. My teeth started breaking.” Adding that her teeth were falling out due to the deterioration of her gums, Angela ideally hoped for new dental implants.

While the 90 Day Fiancé alum was given three options, her transformation would come with a hefty price tag. Opting for a combination of dental implants and dentures that also include major bone augmentation, the costs could total over $25,000 — something that clearly won’t sit well with her long-distance love, Michael llesanmi.

Already having major confrontations in the past over Angela’s decision to go under the knife for weight loss surgery, the Nigerian native felt that the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star did not need surgery to lose weight and that instead, the money should be going toward in-vitro fertilization so they could have a child together.

Despite her husband’s wishes, Angela underwent five surgeries in one day in August 2020, including a gastric sleeve procedure, liposuction, and a breast reduction. Angela debuted her new look at the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all which caused one of the couple’s biggest blow-ups to date.

While Michael gushed about his wife’s new look, Angela slammed him for the lack of emotional support she was given throughout the process.

“I had no support from him at all because when I woke up, I’m like, ‘Where’s my tits?’ You look down and there’s nothing there,” Angela described Michael’s initial reaction to the reduction. “And he started complaining and making fun of me, [saying] my tits are too small.” During the tell-all, Angela revealed that she had gone under the knife again just days prior to filming, to get breast implants after Michael was not happy with the size of her breasts following her reduction.

Although the pair tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian wedding in January 2020, Angela explained that “being married to Michael is really no different than being his fiancé” since they are still long-distance. Still waiting on the spousal visa, she added during the 90 Day Diaries episode, “You have more fights, I think. Because you cannot, you know, when you have an argument or a fight, all you can do is hang up the call. I think being in person will be better when we have arguments.”