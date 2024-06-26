90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi has finally made it to America!

In a teaser for the June 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael, 35, and his wife, Angela Deem, arrived at an airport in the United States after a years-long immigration journey. “We’re in the U.S.A. You’re in the f–king U.S.A.,” Angela excitedly told her husband as she put her hand to his face. “Are you crying?”

Michael was “happy” about the milestone and excitedly modeled a jacket with an American flag print.

“Let’s see some patriotism, now your Nigerian-American,” Angela, 58, excitedly told him. “Sexy baby.” The pair were giddy as they kept wondering if the moment was truly “real.”

“We’ve been through a lot, you know?” the Nigeria native told producers. “And I appreciate my wife for her strong patience. She said she’s not going to leave me until the visa gets approved. But to God be the glory. After the administrative processing after two weeks, it has been approved. It was quicker than I thought.”

Angela and Michael have had quite the visa journey since debuting their romance on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. The couple first applied for a K-1 visa, but after being denied, they decided to get married in 2020 and subsequently applied for a spousal visa.

They filmed their beautiful American traditional wedding ceremony and reception, which took place in Nigeria, for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After their nuptials, Angela immediately filed for a spousal visa but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) put a hold on all visa applications and interviews.

Their visa journey continued during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — but not without its hurdles. During the spinoff, Angela accused Michael of “scamming” and “embezzling” money from her after going through his phone and threatened to report him to the government amid his ongoing immigration process.

“You broke United States law of giving my f–king information for them to f–king photocopy. I got the proof,” Angela yelled at Michael after finding out her tax returns were online during the June 26 episode. “That’s why you can go to jail over here … That has every f–king information. My f–king social.”

Michael slammed his wife’s claims, telling her he did not “make any money” from putting her personal information online. “You’re a scammer and you know it,” Angela clapped back, bringing up she learned Michael was an administrator for a “Paradise Men” group chat.

“I’m getting information to help us and get the visa,” Michael responded. “And we be together [sic].”

Angela didn’t believe her spouse and revealed she called her immigration lawyer to “report this to the federal government.”

“And before you f–k me and my family out of my Goddamn hard earned money for 57 years, I’ll f–king show you before I can tell you,” Angela threatened him before grabbing his phone. “Your whole team’s going down. I love you like no other. I’m not crying tonight.”