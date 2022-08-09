Exclusive Angelina Pivarnick Gets Flirty With ‘All Star Shore’ Costars While Still Married to Chris Chris Larangeira

Getting flirty. All Star Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick flirted with two of her costars while was still married to ex-husband Chris Larangeira.

In a preview clip for the Wednesday, August 10, episode of All Star Shore exclusively obtained by In Touch, Angelina, 36, showed a clear liking to her costar Luis “Potro” Caballero.

After she expressed how impressed she was by Luis’ cooking skills, she gushed about the Mexico native in a confessional. “Potro’s cool as f–k. He’s a hot f–king guy,” Angelina said.

As the clip continued, the Jersey Shore star pulled costar Joey Essex aside and told him he “smelled good” while affectionately touching him. At one point she embraced him in a hug while insisting, “I’m not flirting.”

Joey, 32, noted that Angelina seemed to be making moves on him during a confessional. “It’s very confusing why Angelina’s flirting with me,” he admitted.

After a clip showed Angelina sharing her strategy to distract Joey from the game, she further explained her motives in a confessional. “Listen, I’m married but I’m here for a game,” she said of the show that has several reality stars compete against each in pairs of two. “I’m not just saying that like I’m trying to seduce him. Just put it this way. I’m very good at what I do.”

All Star Shore was filmed before Chris, 42, filed for divorce from Angelina. However, they were having problems before she traveled to Spain to film the Paramount+ show.

Paramount+

In February 2022, The Sun reported that Angelina and Luis had an affair while filming the show. An insider told the publication that the Staten Island native traveled abroad in December 2021 to film the show, where she met and allegedly had an affair with Luis.

After filming concluded and Angelina returned home, the source claimed Chris found out that she cheated on him and he immediately moved out of their house. Their divorce was finalized in May.

Chris filed for divorce from the former EMT in January 2022, In Touch confirmed in February. According to documents, he cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his filing as the reason for the divorce.

The MTV star has consistently denied allegations that she cheated on Chris. “I was very open and honest. I told everybody from the jump what happened,” Angelina exclusively told In Touch in June. “Maybe that bit me in the ass a little bit, because here I am being honest and open.”

“I’m literally gonna set the record straight when this whole thing airs,” she added at the time.

However, Angelina eventually admitted to hooking up with Luis on set of All Star Shore during a June 2022 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Angelina explained to costar Deena Cortese that the Acapulco Shore alum made her “feel special,” adding, “Something I haven’t felt in a long time.”

Deena later asked Luis during a FaceTime call if he and Angelina had sex. “I have a bad connection now,” he joked. “It’s not called sex it’s making love.”

Tune in to new episodes of All Star Shore on Wednesdays on Paramount+.