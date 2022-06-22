She’s moved on. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is opening up about her dating life following her dramatic split from ex Chris Larangeira during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I’m dating right now and I’m very happy,” Angelina, 35, exclusively tells In Touch ahead of the premiere of All Star Shore. “At least I’m getting sex now, I gotta be honest,” she laughs, alluding to her previous comments about her and Chris’ “nonexistent” sex life.

“It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she confessed during a June 2021 episode of Jersey Shore. “So he doesn’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang.”

“I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship, and that’s not a good thing,” she added.

As for how she finds eligible bachelors post-divorce, Ang says she “could just open up my DMs and it’s like a flock.”

Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

“I’ll sit there for days [scrolling through my DMs] and I’m flattered,” she adds.

The MTV star and her now-ex had a whirlwind relationship that was littered with rocky patches which fans watched play out over the years on Jersey Shore. Their marriage got off to a rough start when her castmates – Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese – roasted her during their bridesmaids’ speech at their November 2019 wedding reception.

It was all over for the couple less than two years after tying the knot as the Staten Island native filed for divorce in January 2021. The pair later reconciled, and the following year Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage.

“We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted at the time. Just weeks later, however, Chris

of his own citing “irreconcilable difference” as the reason behind the split, In Touch confirmed in January 2022.

Now, with Angelina in a happy place in life, she is wishing Chris “the best” and moving on, adding that there are “no hard feelings.”

“People just sometimes don’t mesh well, and they’re not supposed to be with somebody,” she tells In Touch. “It’s just, it doesn’t work out for the long run.” She goes on to admit that it “sucks” to have had her relationship play out on TV just for it to end in divorce, but adds, “Here I am … just going forward.”

“I just wanna have no bad blood with anybody. I just wanna wish him the best. And that is all I can do going forward in my life and just move on and be happy,” she says.

All Star Shore premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, June 29.