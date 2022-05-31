Party’s here! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick knows how to rock a bikini. When she’s not hitting the beach on the reality show, Angelina regularly shares swimsuit photos on social media.

The MTV star, 35, is all about body image empowerment, and she’s been open about how she’s achieved her impressive physique with plastic surgery.

In December 2020, Angelina told Page Six she preferred going under the knife over working out. “I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats,” the TV personality said at the time. “I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

Earlier that year, Angelina shared she asked for Dr. John Tutela‘s assistance for a butt lift procedure. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star explained that the operation helps with “adding volume” to the hip dip region.

“I fluctuated in weight loss throughout the years and needed a plump to my butt,” she captioned an Instagram video about the surgery in June 2020, noting that the doctor is “the best of the best.”

Angelina also revealed which cosmetic procedure results she’s happiest with. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing, he’s your guy!!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family. He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia.”

She has previously told fans who are “nervous about surgery” to “not worry” because the “results will speak for” themselves.

Another topic Angelina has been open about with her fans is her life as a single lady. She took to TikTok on May 9 to declare that she’s back on the dating scene amid her divorce from Chris Larangeira. In the clip, the Staten Island native rested in bed as she mouthed along to a voiceover of a woman asking, “What are the features that you’re bringing to the table?” A man replied, “Well, I just look like I f–k.”

She made a shocked face while nodding along to the man’s comments. “When you are on reality tv and try going into the dating world again,” text on the screen read.

Angelina posted the video months after she filed for divorce from Chris, 42. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his January 20, 2022, filing as the reason for his divorce from the reality star.

Keep scrolling to see Angelina’s hottest bikini photos.