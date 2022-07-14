Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira finalized their divorce in May before feuding over Chris’ claims that the Jersey Shore star still owes him $22,000, a source confirms to In Touch.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in New Jersey federal court on May 29, the insider reveals. At the time their divorce was finalized, the judge concluded that both parties “accepted the terms of their marital settlement agreement as being fair and equitable,” according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Less than a month later, Chris claimed Angelina did not uphold the terms of their agreement. The documents revealed that on June 23, Chris told the courts that the reality star failed to pay him $22,000 as part of their divorce settlement.

He included the deal, which was signed in July 2021, as evidence in his filing. “Angelina will pay Christopher the sum of $22,000 which represents his 50% share of the monies gifted to the parties for their wedding,” their marital settlement stated.

However, the source says that is no longer the case.

“Everything has been settled. She does not owe Chris money anymore,” the insider says.

Despite their long history, Angelina and Chris’ marriage had a rocky start with a drama-filled wedding. The event was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and showed Angelina getting visibly upset when her bridesmaids – Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizi and Deena Cortese – roasted her during their speech.

The Staten Island native said her costar’s jokes were “f–ked up,” adding, “Even if it’s, like, a joke between us, I don’t think it should’ve been said in front of people that don’t know those jokes.”

Following the turbulent wedding, the remainder of Chris and Angelina’s marriage went down a similar course. They went on to face multiple separations and cheating rumors about both parties. Angelina initially filed for divorce from Chris in January 2021 but dropped the separation proceedings that September after the two reconciled.

Angelina and Chris continued to hit roadblocks in their marriage, struggling to make their relationship work. By January 2022, Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted.

Later that month, Chris filed for divorce from Angelina, citing “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months.”